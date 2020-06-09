Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Three children injured after fire breaks out in North Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Three children injured after fire breaks out in North Karachi

Three children were injured after they were burned during a fire at their house in North’s Karachi’s Bilal Colony Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, two children were mildly injured while one has sustained critical injuries. They were immediately shifted to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

According to the neighbours, a child was setting a pigeon free on the roof of the house because of which a 132KV electric wire passing above the house caught fire.

The fire has been put out. Teams of K-Electric have reached the scene and are investigating it.

