Three children die of food poisoning in Karachi: police

Three children reportedly died of food poisoning in Karachi’s Kharadar on Monday, according to the police.

The children ate burgers from an eatery on Burns Road on June 13, a police officer told SAMAA TV. When they returned home, they started vomiting and the family rushed them to the Kharadar General Hospital on June 14 at 6:30am. The hospital discharged them after treating them.

Around midnight their condition deteriorated again and they were taken to the hospital once again. The doctors referred one child to the Jinnah hospital but the child died on his way to the hospital, while the other two passed away at the Kharadar hospital, the police said.

The family took their bodies without conducting their postmortem examination and buried them at Mewa Shah Graveyard. Their grandfather recorded a statement with the police and said that the family doesn’t want to register a case.

The deceased include an 11-year-old child, her eight-year-old brother and their two-year-old sister.

Additional IG has taken notice of their deaths and has summoned a report from South DIG.

The police have decided to approach the district administration or the Sindh Food Authority to register a case against the eatery for selling substandard food.