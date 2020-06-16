Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three children die of food poisoning in Karachi: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Three children die of food poisoning in Karachi: police

Photo: Online

Three children reportedly died of food poisoning in Karachi’s Kharadar on Monday, according to the police.

The children ate burgers from an eatery on Burns Road on June 13, a police officer told SAMAA TV. When they returned home, they started vomiting and the family rushed them to the Kharadar General Hospital on June 14 at 6:30am. The hospital discharged them after treating them.

Around midnight their condition deteriorated again and they were taken to the hospital once again. The doctors referred one child to the Jinnah hospital but the child died on his way to the hospital, while the other two passed away at the Kharadar hospital, the police said.

The family took their bodies without conducting their postmortem examination and buried them at Mewa Shah Graveyard. Their grandfather recorded a statement with the police and said that the family doesn’t want to register a case.

The deceased include an 11-year-old child, her eight-year-old brother and their two-year-old sister.

Additional IG has taken notice of their deaths and has summoned a report from South DIG.

The police have decided to approach the district administration or the Sindh Food Authority to register a case against the eatery for selling substandard food.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.