A group of thieves who robbed a medical store in Rahim Yar Khan were caught by the public and received a beating.

The thieves entered a medical store and shot the shopkeeper when he tried to resist the robbery. The shopkeeper was injured.

But their escape wasn’t as easy as they had planned. They were caught by the public, who began to beat them up.

Footage of the incident has surfaced in which men can be seen violently thrashing the robbers.

They were then handed over to the police.