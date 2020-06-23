The ones in centre lack political intellect and awareness: Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that the ones sitting in the centre do not have political intellect and awareness.

The former president was speaking to party leaders in Punjab on telephone. “The federal government, instead of strengthening provinces, is further weakening them,” he said.

Zardari said all nationalist parties in Balochistan had boycotted the 2008 elections, but his party took the responsibility to bring them back into the national fold.

“A catastrophic situation could develop if the government didn’t do anything for the people under the current circumstances,” he said.

The PPP co-chairman said his party supported farmers and labourers during the recession in 2008. “The 18th Amendment strengthened the federation, while the NFC award further fortified it,” he said.

The individuals sitting in the centre today further deepen every crisis, Zardari said. He urged party members to stay united as good times will soon be coming.