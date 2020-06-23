Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

The ones in centre lack political intellect and awareness: Zardari

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The ones in centre lack political intellect and awareness: Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that the ones sitting in the centre do not have political intellect and awareness.

The former president was speaking to party leaders in Punjab on telephone. “The federal government, instead of strengthening provinces, is further weakening them,” he said.

Zardari said all nationalist parties in Balochistan had boycotted the 2008 elections, but his party took the responsibility to bring them back into the national fold.

“A catastrophic situation could develop if the government didn’t do anything for the people under the current circumstances,” he said.

The PPP co-chairman said his party supported farmers and labourers during the recession in 2008. “The 18th Amendment strengthened the federation, while the NFC award further fortified it,” he said.

The individuals sitting in the centre today further deepen every crisis, Zardari said. He urged party members to stay united as good times will soon be coming.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.