Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Terrorism, murder case registered in Nazimabad cracker attack

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Terrorism, murder case registered in Nazimabad cracker attack

Photo: Online

A case has been registered in the cracker blast near Karachi’s Nazimabad Underpass on Friday. One passerby died while six others were wounded in the explosion.

The Liaquatabad additional SHO filed the FIR at the Counter-Terrorism Department police station. It included sections of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Sindh was rocked by three blasts on Friday. A blast in Ghotki claimed the lives of two Rangers personnel and a passerby and another explosion was reported in Larkana which resulted in no casualties.

An initial investigation report by the Sindh police revealed that the attacks were jointly carried out by Sindhi nationalist groups and MQM-London.

The report said that the attackers belong to Jamshoro and Larkana and they were members of an outlawed group. Explosives used in the attacks were prepared at the same factory.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities to look into the matter immediately. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also chaired a meeting with senior government officers to discuss the situation.




 

 
 
