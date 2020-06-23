Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Tareen hasn’t tried to contact Nawaz in London: Sanaullah

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Tareen hasn’t tried to contact Nawaz in London: Sanaullah

File photo

Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen hasn’t made any contact with Nawaz Sharif in London.

“It’s not in my knowledge if Jahangir Tareen sahib made an attempt [to meet Nawaz Sharif], neither did Nawaz Sharif expressed any desire to meet Jahangir Tareen,” Sanaullah told SAMAA TV. “But I can’t say that they can’t meet or there can’t be any contact [between them].”

Tareen, who used to be a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is currently in London for his medical treatment. The PTI leader was completely sidelined from the party after an inquiry team named him as one of the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

Sanaullah didn’t rule out the possibility of a meeting or contact between former prime minister Sharif and Tareen.

“If any contact is made [between them], it will be in front of all,” he said.

jahangir tareen Nawaz Sharif
 
