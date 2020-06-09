Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Swimming, fishing in Karachi’s Hub Canal banned

Posted: Jun 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Swimming, fishing in Karachi’s Hub Canal banned

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan reviews completion of the cleaning work during his visit to the Hub Canal. Photo: Samaa Digital

A two-month ban has been imposed on bathing, diving, fishing and swimming in the Hub Canal in Karachi.

A notification issued by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani on Tuesday instructs all the respective deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars to take action against violators.

They have been told to book the violators under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 144 of the CrPC.

This ban comes after the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board managing director reported that people were bathing, fishing and diving at the canal.

It aims to “preempt and stop any tragic event of drowning and to save precious lives.”

