Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Suspect on the run for nine years arrested in Attock

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA TV/screengrab

Babar Khan, a suspect who had been on the run for nine years, was arrested by the Hasan Abdal police in Attock on Saturday.

Khan had abducted and murdered a teenage boy in 2011 and has been on a run ever since. The court had declared him wanted after that.

According to the police, he returned back to Attock earlier this month. An operation was conducted and Khan was arrested. They seized a Kalashnikov and multiple bullets from his possession.

He will presented before a court on Monday for permission to be remanded into police custody, an officer added.

