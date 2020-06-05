Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Supreme Court to take up Pakistan Steel Mills employees case

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Supreme Court will hear the case of the Pakistan Steel Mills employees on June 9.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising justices Ijazul Ahsan and Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take it up.

Notices have been issued to the employees and the government to submit their replies.

On June 3, the Economic Coordination Committee approved firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills.

A Rs20 billion package has been prepared for the employees and each of them will be given at least Rs2.3 million as golden handshake. There are 9,350 employees who will be fired within a month and another 250 will be let go within three months.

Though the Mills have been closed for years, they are running a Rs550 billion deficit and billions are being spent on debt servicing.

