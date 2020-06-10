Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Sugar scandal: PM okays registration of criminal cases against culprits

Posted: Jun 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sugar scandal: PM okays registration of criminal cases against culprits

PM's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar. Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved registration of criminal cases against the ones involved in the sugar scandal, his aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar said Wednesday.

The inquiry commission had made some startling revelations last month about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

The report said that the sugar industry was “unregulated” and “cartelized”. It had named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Monis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

Akbar said the inquiry commission had recommended registration of criminal cases. He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad.

The National Accountability Bureau, Federal Board of Revenue, Benami Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and others will be used for recovery from these individuals, according to the PM’s aide.

He said officials examined Rs29 billion subsidies given to sugar mills over the last 5 years.

“The basic flaw in all these subsidies was the absence of any judicious decision,” Akbar said. “The very basis to grant subsidy was wrong.”

Mill owners would tell authorities what the sugar production cost them, he said.

“The forensic report proves that farmers were paid 30-35% less than the support price fixed by the government,” the PM’s aide said.

He said this is the first condition in terms of export subsidy, which was violated by all the mills.

NAB would take action on these subsidies, according to the PM’s aide. FBR would look into the sales tax frauds committed by mill owners which were in billions.

Similarly, Akbar said, the SECP and FIA have been forwarded corporate fraud cases.

