Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Students protest outside HEC Islamabad demanding waiving of semester fees

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Students protest outside HEC Islamabad demanding waiving of semester fees

File Photo

University students from across the country gathered outside the office of the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday demanding their full semester fee be waived.

They also wanted varsities to stop their online classes and promote students to the next semester without any examinations.

With placards in their hands, the students shouted slogans and blocked the capital’s Service Road for traffic.

These students have not just been protesting on roads but have also voiced their concerns on Twitter and other social media platforms. They say that the pandemic has affected them severely.

In a thread on Twitter, Aswad Shiraz, a student at Iqra University, called out varsities for charging full semester fees during the coronavirus pandemic, declaring it “immoral” and “unfair”.

“It is not just a piece of cake for everyone to bear the financial burden of their academics as some [students] do part-time jobs and give home tuition to pay off their expenses,” he said.

Shiraz stated that due to the pandemic, they could no longer work, leading to difficulty in paying fees.

The online classes that the varsities conduct only include daily lectures and recordings for which students use their own resources such as WiFi and mobile internet.

The student explained that their university fee covers all the student services and facilities such as clubs and societies and campus facilities which have not been utilised since educational institutions were closed.

Owing to this, we demand that the universities reduce their fees by 50%, Shiraz said.

Following Shiraz’s tweets, several other students from all provinces expressed their concerns and have requested the HEC to consider their demands.

Schools, universities and colleges were closed down by the government in late February as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus spread. Following this, educational institutions resorted to online classes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hec Islamabad university students
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
universities, classes, online, students, fees, waiver, schools, colleges, pandemic, coronavirus, Twitter, Iqra University, HEC, Islamabad, Service Road
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for "arrogant expansionist policies"
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for “arrogant expansionist policies”
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.