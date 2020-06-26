Speeding car kills four bystanders before spinning off Lyari Expressway

A speeding car on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway hit five people before spinning off the expressway early Friday.

Four of the bystanders were killed while one is in critical condition. The three people in the car are all unharmed.

Three of the victims have been identified as Amir, Asif and Adil while the man injured as Ali Hassan. They were sitting outside to soak up the cool air.

The incident occurred near the Mira Naka. The people in the car were brothers, identified as Mehtab, Abbas and 10-year-old Waris.

The older two have been taken into police custody while the deceased and injured have been taken to Civil Hospital.