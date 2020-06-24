Special jails for people not wearing masks in Sialkot

The district administration of Sialkot has set up special jails for residents found not wearing face masks and violating other coronavirus SOPs given by the government.

According to the assistant commissioner, temporary special jails have been set up for violators.

The prisons have been set up in tennis lines using tents, barriers and carpets. Cold water has also been made available at these jails.

People caught not wearing masks will be locked up inside the jails for 24 hours under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The assistant commissioner said that initially an awareness programme to educate people about COVID-19 precautionary measures was run in the city. “But now, we have decided to make sure everyone follows the law,” he added.

A notification regarding this has also been issued by Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood.

Punjab has reported a total of 69,536 coronavirus cases and 1,516 deaths so far. A smart lockdown has been imposed in multiple areas across the province to curb the spread of the deadly virus.