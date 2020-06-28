Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Six-year-old girl killed after kite string slits throat in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Six-year-old girl killed after kite string slits throat in Lahore

Photo: AFP

A six-year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning after a kite string slit her throat on Lahore’s Bandar Road, according to the police.

She was returning home from Model Town with her parents on a motorbike when the incident took place around 2am.

The police have taken notice of the incident and handed over the girl’s body to the parents.

Following the incident, the deputy inspector-general of the Lahore police (operations) has suspended the Sandha SHO and ordered a detailed investigation into the case.

The police are trying to find out whether the string belonged to a kite or was a hanging wire.

Flying kites is banned in Punjab because of the number of related deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kite string Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, kite string, SHO, Punjab, Bandar Road, Model Town, Sandha, motorcycle, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.