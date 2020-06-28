Six-year-old girl killed after kite string slits throat in Lahore

A six-year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning after a kite string slit her throat on Lahore’s Bandar Road, according to the police.

She was returning home from Model Town with her parents on a motorbike when the incident took place around 2am.

The police have taken notice of the incident and handed over the girl’s body to the parents.

Following the incident, the deputy inspector-general of the Lahore police (operations) has suspended the Sandha SHO and ordered a detailed investigation into the case.

The police are trying to find out whether the string belonged to a kite or was a hanging wire.

Flying kites is banned in Punjab because of the number of related deaths.