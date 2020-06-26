Six men arrested for cutting trees in Malakand forest

Six men were arrested Friday morning for illegally cutting trees in the Kumrat Forest in Malakand’s Upper Dir.

Malakand Commissioner Riaz Mehsud had been receiving complaints from residents about people cutting trees in the forest.

When the commissioner reached the spot on Friday, he found six men and two trucks filled with pine tree trunks there. The trucks have been impounded.

An FIR has been registered at the Thall police station and the men are in police custody.

Commissioner Mehsud said that cutting trees and harming forests in the region will not be tolerated and violators will be severely punished.

He has been visiting multiple areas of Malakand and is taking notice of all complaints regarding these issues.

Mehsud also recently revealed a case of illegally cutting trees in the scenic valleys of Kumrat and Kalam. A total of 25 officers of the Forest Department have been suspended.