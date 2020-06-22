Sindh’s coronavirus measures include smart lockdown, PPE for sanitary workers

The Sindh government has told that the Supreme Court that it has imposed a smart lockdown, increased its hospital beds and testing capacity, and allocated funds for safety gear for sanitary workers to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

A report was submitted on June 19.

The local government department issued guidelines that no sanitary worker is to work without adequate safety gear, said the report. These instructions have given to WASA, the HDA, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Sukkur Municipal Corporation, Larkana Municipal Corporation, Shaheed Benazirabad Municipal Corporation, and other government institutions.

“All local councils have been directed to allocate sufficient funds in the next year’s budget for safety kits/PPEs for sanitary stuff,” it said.

“The bed capacity at field isolation centres has been increased to 11,680,” according to the report. The ICU beds have been increased from 203 to 332, while HDU beds from 309 to 620.

Sindh has reported 67,353 known cases so far with 1,048 fatalities. At least 34,118 people have recovered.

The Supreme Court has been hearing a suo motu case on the pandemic. It has ordered all provinces to submit reports on the steps taken to curb the virus.