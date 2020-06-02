Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh transporters allowed to resume operations

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: Online

Intercity transporters will hit the roads of Sindh after being given a green signal from the provincial government.

In a meeting between Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah and transporters, it was agreed that transporters will ensure passengers travelling in their vehicles practice social distancing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vehicles will not be overloaded with people. Bus owners have been asked to ensure that the drivers and conductors wear gloves and mask, and make passengers sit three feet apart from one another.

The government has also constituted a team to monitor the public transport operations amid the lockdown. The minister assured that action will be taken against those transporters who don’t follow the SOPs.

Local buses and other public transport has been out of service since the last week of March when the lockdown was imposed to stem COVID-19 spread.

The transporters have since been complaining of financial losses and asked the government to prepare a relief package for them and resume their operations.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Monday, it was decided that educational institutions, gyms, cinemas, wedding halls, beauty parlours, salon and amusement parks closed till June 30. A complete lockdown will also be observed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sindh intercity transport resumes with SOPs,
 
