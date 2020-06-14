Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh to unveil its annual budget on June 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

The government of Sindh will unveil the annual provincial budget on June 17, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told members of his parliamentary party on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Sindh CM House, Shah will first get the annual budget approved from his cabinet in a meeting before the budget session.

CM Shah told the members of parliamentary party that the health sector will be given priority in the next budget and new health facilities will be established.

“Despite critical condition I will try my best to provide relief to the poor people of the province through budgetary measures,” the press release quoted CM Shah as saying.

He said that the people have to adopt precautionary measures to contain the virus and the government needs to strengthen the healthcare system.

The CM said that the members of the Sindh assembly will ensure social distancing in the budget session because of the threat from coronavirus.

budget Sindh
 
