Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh to test all incoming international passengers for COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh has decided that it will test all incoming international passengers for the coronavirus.

Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said these passengers will be kept at quarantine centres until their test results come back.

The testing is being carried out on the orders of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, said the information minister, adding that the CM wants no compromise on this.

The development comes a day after 123 passengers from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the virus after landing in Karachi. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the federal government wanted to resume flight operations without testing people.

