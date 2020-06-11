Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh to provide oxygen cylinders to coronavirus patients at home

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh to provide oxygen cylinders to coronavirus patients at home

Residents shop at a wholesale market despite the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Karachi on June 10, 2020. (AFP)

The Sindh government has decided to provide oxygen cylinders to coronavirus patients who have isolated themselves at home after testing positive for the virus.

In a meeting on the Coronavirus Emergency Fund Thursday, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah constituted a committee to devise a mechanism through “public-private partnership” to deliver oxygen cylinders to coronavirus patients at home.

The chief secretary said the government will set up divisional headquarters and medical universities in Sindh.

The Sindh finance secretary informed the participants that people had donated Rs3.62 billion to the government’s fund.

So far, Rs 1.11 billion have been spent and purchase orders of over Rs1 billion have been placed, he added.

