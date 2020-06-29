Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Sindh reports highest single-day fatalities from coronavirus

Posted: Jun 29, 2020
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Women wearing facemasks embark upon a bus in Karachi amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ONLINE

Sindh reported on Monday the highest 74 deaths from coronavirus in a single day, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The province-wide death toll from the virus hit 1,343 Monday, the chief minister said in his statement. The province reported 1,539 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

Sindh has so far detected 81,985 cases of the virus, according to CM Shah. Of them, 45,616 people have recovered.

The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 35,026. Of them, 33,382 are quarantined at home, 88 in isolation centres and 1,456 patients are in different hospitals.

CM Shah said that of the 660 critically ill patients, 92 were shifted on ventilators in the last 24 hours.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the relatives of the deceased coronavirus patients.

He urged the masses to act upon the SOPs in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

