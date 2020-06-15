Sindh reports 22 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

At least 22 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Monday. Of them, 18 deaths were reported in Karachi alone.

According to the health department, 1,776 new cases were confirmed in the province Monday. Karachi reported 1,391 of them.

The virus has so far killed 853 people, while the total number of active cases stands at 26,705 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 2,417 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 28,023 in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,783 lives in the country, according to the health authorities.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that if the current situation persists, then the total number of coronavirus cases could jump to 300,000 by the end of June.