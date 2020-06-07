Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh reports 16 deaths from coronavirus in last 24 hours

Posted: Jun 7, 2020
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
People shop at a market after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on May 28, 2020. (AFP)

At least 16 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Sunday.

Of them, 14 died in Karachi alone, the department said.

According to its daily report, 1,744 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the last 24 hours. Karachi reported 1,482 of them.

The virus has so far killed 650 people in Sindh, while the total number of known active cases stands at 18,682 in the province.

The health department said that at least 511 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has reached 18,776 in the province.

