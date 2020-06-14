Sindh reports 15 more deaths from coronavirus

At least 15 people have died of coronavirus in Sindh in the past 24 hours, the Sindh health department said Sunday.

Of them, 13 died in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

According to the health department, 2,287 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the province in the past 24 hours. Karachi reported 1,891 of them.

The virus has so far killed 831 people, while the total number of known cases stands at 53,805 in Sindh.

The health department said that at least 1,219 have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients recovered from the virus has reached 25,606 in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,647 lives in the country, according to the health authorities.

Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, said Sunday that if the current situation goes on, the total number of coronavirus cases can jump to 300,000 by the end of June.

The World Health Organization had recommended an “intermittent lockdown” in targeted areas across Pakistan.

In a letter to the Punjab health minister on June 7, the WHO had It said that Pakistan didn’t fulfill “prerequisite conditions” before easing restrictions.

The authorities, however, have ruled out following the recommendation of the WHO.

In a press conference on Saturday, PM Khan had said his government will now take strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Pakistan but he ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the country.

“Imposing a lockdown is not an issue for rich countries,” he had said. “The circumstances in our country are different.”

PM Khan noted that 25% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. “A complete lockdown means to shut down the economy.”

He said in countries like Pakistan only smart lockdowns were the solution to the issue.