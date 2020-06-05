Sindh governor donates plasma for coronavirus patients

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has donated his plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients.

National Institute of Blood Diseases Chairperson Dr Tahir Shamsi was also present on the occasion.

The governor spent 17 days in isolation due to the virus and recovered. Ismail said encouraging results have been obtained by transfusion of plasma of recovered patients to those who are still infected.

He urged everyone who has recovered to donate their plasma and save lives. The passive immunisation technique and transfusion is now being used in developed countries for recovery of corona patients, he said.

The virus is a reality and we have to learn to live with it, he said. The only way to avoid its spread is to ensure implementation of precautionary measures and SOPs, he said.