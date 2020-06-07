Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh government willing to run the Pakistan Steel Mills: Ghani

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh government willing to run the Pakistan Steel Mills: Ghani

SAMAA TV/screengrab

The federal government should share its plan regarding the Pakistan Steel Mills with us, the Sindh government is willing to run it, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

“The government can take the liabilities and give the Mills to us, Sindh is ready to take over and run it,” he suggested in a press conference on Sunday.

Ghani said that the Centre’s decision to fire more than 9,500 workers of the mill and privatise it was unjust and the PPP will oppose it. “We will stand with all the employees and their families no matter what happens.”

He said that the government was using the Supreme Court’s decision to cover up its deeds. “In 2006, when the Steel Mills were privatised, a case was filed in the Supreme Court and the judge was against the decision,” the minister pointed.

The court has also stated that all matters pertaining the court should be approved and referred by the Council of Common Interests. The minister questioned whether the federal government has discussed this decision with them.

Ghani said that the PPP was being blamed for employing people in the Mills during their government. “During our tenure between 2008 and 2013, not even a single person from the party was employed in the Mills.

“We had only made those workers permanent who were working on a contract basis in the Mills even before we came into government,” the minister clarified, adding that this was legalised by the Pakistani law.

He added that the land of the Steel Mills was owned by the Sindh government and any decision taken should be discussed with them first. “We are still open listen to the Centre’s plans and help them out,” Ghani proposed.

He reiterated that privatisation will only increase controversies surrounding the Steel Mills and it will be better if it is still run by the government — if not federal, then provincial.

“Asad Umar, who seems to be the de-facto prime minister of the country these days, himself had said previously that he will not let the workers be fired,” the minister said, questioning what happened to his promises now.

Ghani added that he was looking forward to other parties of Sindh, such as the MQM, standing against the government’s decision in the upcoming cabinet session.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Steel Mills saeed ghani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Steel Mills, government, Sindh, PPP, PTI, Asad Umar, prime minister, federal, privatisation, Supreme Court, govt
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.