Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab gets coronavirus

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

He has isolated himself at his house. “I got myself tested after I got a sore throat and a little fatigue,” Wahab said.

He has requested his friends and family to pray for his speedy recovery. The spokesperson has been very active in urging people to take the virus seriously and take all precautionary measures against it.

Earlier this month, other politicians such as PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed also tested positive for the deadly virus.

So far, Pakistan has reported more than 170,000 coronavirus cases and 3,417 fatalities have been recorded.