Sindh CM’s budget speech marred by opposition’s ruckus

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received severe disapproving chants and slogans by opposition members during his budget speech in the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

From the start of his speech, the opposition members kept chanting slogans of “shame, shame” and stood in the assembly with placards to protest the Sindh government and the budget.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional member Nusrat Sehar Abbasi took off her bangles during the CM’s speech and kept waving it in front of the CM in protest.

Shah presented the provincial budget 2020-21 with estimated expenses of Rs1202 billion against an estimated revenue of Rs1088 billion that would incur a deficit of Rs114 billion during the year.

After the speech, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Jamat-e-Islami condemned the budget and rejected it. Some said that the budget had nothing in favour of the public.

Others retorted that the money allotted to development will never truly be used for its actual purpose.