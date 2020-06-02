Sindh cinemas, wedding halls to remain closed till June 30

The Sindh government has decided to keep its educational institutions, gyms, cinemas, wedding halls, beauty parlours, salon and amusement parks closed till June 30 to avoid gatherings to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Markets will remain open from 6am to 7pm and a complete lockdown will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays. This schedule, however, doesn’t apply to shop selling essential daily food items.

More than 30,000 known cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Sindh. The fatalities have crossed the 500-mark in the province, taking the country’s toll to 1,576.

A notification issued by the Sindh Home Department said the decision regarding resumption of public transport will be made in a meeting between Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah and transporters.

All indoor and outdoor sports activities will also remain suspended. Restaurants can continue takeaway and home delivery services, but dine-in will not be allowed. The businesses exempted from the order have been asked to strictly adhere to the SOPs.

These decisions were made in accordance with the National Coordination Committee meeting that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Monday.