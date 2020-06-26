‘Sindh can’t justify allocating Rs4b funds for luxury cars’

The Supreme Court has said that the decision of the Sindh government to allocate funds worth Rs4 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles such as Vigo and Prado for the use of the government employees is “not justifiable”.

The provincial government “has not allocated any funds for the development schemes in the province generally and for the city of Karachi particularly,” it said in an order on the coronavirus suo motu case issued on Friday.

The Sindh government has made an allocation of about Rs100 billion for non-development purposes in its budget.”We are at a loss to understand how and under what provision of law this has been done. The Sindh government already possesses a large number of vehicles for its

employees.”

Media has been raising the issue of cleaning the Gujjar storm drain in Karachi. The start of the monsoon season is “seriously threatening the people of Karachi”. The city’s drains have not been cleaned which is likely to “lead to flooding and spread of diseases”. The city government says there no funds to clean the drains. “The Sindh Government needs to arrange funds for cleaning of the drains to save citizens from hardship and disease during the monsoon season.”

The court also spoked about the lack of water and electricity in Karachi. Load-shedding up to 18 hours has been reported in different areas. “These extreme hardships are playing havoc with the lives of people and their right to life, which is a fundamental right is being denied to them”.

It is not justifiable to allocate Rs4 billion funds for import of luxury vehicles. The province needs to “allocate funds towards education, health, water supply, infrastructure development and safety of people”. The Sindh government has been restrained from spending the said amount on the vehicles.

On Locusts

The court remarked that the NDMA has procured “air crafts, equipment vehicles and chemicals/pesticides from abroad, and is making all efforts to subdue to the effect of locusts in Pakistan”.

“We note that four Beaver air crafts which belong to the Plant Protection Department, are still not operational for the reason that pilots to fly them are not available”. It has now been said that the Ministry of Food Security has recruited pilots who are under training and will start operating the aircraft soon. Out of four Beaver Planes, three are meant to spray pesticides while one is retained for providing training to the pilots, the order added.