Sindh allows online taxi services to operate in Karachi

The Sindh government has conditionally allowed online taxi services to operate in Karachi from Wednesday, according to Provincial Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah.

Intra-city transport, including online taxi services, has been allowed to resume their services from tomorrow, the minister told reporters in Karachi.

He said the government has constituted monitoring and inspection teams to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the government.

According to the SOPs, two people can travel in an online taxi and the third person will only be allowed if there is an emergency.

He asked the companies to ensure the SOPs are acted upon.