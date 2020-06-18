Sialkot imposes Rs500 fine on not wearing masks in public

The district administration in Sialkot has decided to impose a Rs500 fine on people who will be caught outside their homes without masks.

The fine will be implemented from Friday onwards, the administration said.

On Thursday, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar visited Sialkot and distributed masks among different people. He remarked that the Tiger Force has been allotted duties and it will ensure that all precautions are followed too.

Sialkot has also decided to seal 10 areas with the highest number of coronavirus cases. Five areas have already been sealed, including Daska Bazaar, Bijli Muhallah, Cantt Ward No 6, Muhammadpura and Fateh Garh.

Section 144 has been imposed too.