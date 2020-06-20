Sialkot hospital sacks 15 trainee doctors over uninformed absences

Fifteen trainee doctors were fired from Sialkot’s Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College on Saturday over uninformed absences and inefficiency.

The action was taken by the medical superintendent of the hospital and college’s principal. Twenty-one postgraduate trainee doctors were also issued show-cause notices for not performing their duties properly.

According to the MS, the sacked doctors were often absent and did not even inform the hospital management.

The secretary of health has also been informed and a notification has been issued for the doctors who received show-cause notices.

The development came after a volunteer of the Tiger Force reached the hospital with a coronavirus patient a few days back but failed to find a doctor on duty.

He then made a video of the empty hospital and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral and the hospital was severely criticised after which the management took notice of the incident.