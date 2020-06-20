Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot hospital sacks 15 trainee doctors over uninformed absences

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Sialkot hospital sacks 15 trainee doctors over uninformed absences

SAMAA TV/screengrab

Fifteen trainee doctors were fired from Sialkot’s Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College on Saturday over uninformed absences and inefficiency.

The action was taken by the medical superintendent of the hospital and college’s principal. Twenty-one postgraduate trainee doctors were also issued show-cause notices for not performing their duties properly.

According to the MS, the sacked doctors were often absent and did not even inform the hospital management.

The secretary of health has also been informed and a notification has been issued for the doctors who received show-cause notices.

The development came after a volunteer of the Tiger Force reached the hospital with a coronavirus patient a few days back but failed to find a doctor on duty.

He then made a video of the empty hospital and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral and the hospital was severely criticised after which the management took notice of the incident.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hospital sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
hospital, Sialkot, video, doctors, trainee, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, absences, inefficiency, management, health secretary
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.