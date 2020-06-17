Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Shutter-down strike in Chaman to protest Afghan border closure

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Shutter-down strike in Chaman to protest Afghan border closure

A shutter down strike was observed in the border town of Chaman on Wednesday to protest the closure of the Pak-Afghan border since March 2 to control the spread of coronavirus.

Traders and several political parties affected by the border closure took part in the protest.

All bazaars, shopping centers, business establishments and shops remained closed.

The Bazaars and roads of Chaman wore a deserted look and a majority of vehicles remained off the roads. 

The traders want the government to open bilateral trade with Afghanistan as hundreds of people have lost jobs.

