Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Shehbaz slams govt for not increasing salaries, pensions in budget

Posted: Jun 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Shehbaz slams govt for not increasing salaries, pensions in budget

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: FILE

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif slammed on Friday the government for not increasing salaries and pensions of government employees in Budget 2020-21.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled its second annual budget Friday. It increased the defence budget by 12%, but gave no relief to government employees in salaries and pensions.

The opposition leader, who recently contracted coronavirus, could not attend the National Assembly’s budget session on Friday.

Shehbaz, however, issued a statement after the announcement of budget. He said the anti-people budget would lead to an increase in inflation and unemployment in the country.

“Not increasing salaries and pensions under IMF’s pressure is cruelty,” the opposition leader said. “This is not a budget, but a prescription for devastation.”

He said the government tried to hide its failures behind the coronavirus pandemic.

Inflation and unemployment had broken all records, according to the opposition leader. The country and the masses were suffering because of the government’s incompetence.

If this was a budget, then the nation must be prepared for multiple mini-budgets in future, he said.

“This is the only government whose tax collection is less than the past year’s,” Shehbaz added.

Budget 2020-21 Shehbaz Sharif
 
