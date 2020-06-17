Shehbaz Sharif’s bail extended till June 29 in corruption case

The Lahore High Court has extended the bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in a money laundering case till June 29.

It has also stopped NAB from arresting PML-N’s Barjees Tahir.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the case.

Shehbaz’s lawyer told the court the PML-N president couldn’t appear because he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. “He has been instructed to stay in isolation till June 25,” the lawyer said.

On the bail petition of Tahir, NAB said that no arrest warrant has been issued for him after which the court approved Tahir’s petition for pre-arrest bail.