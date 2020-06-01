Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif files for bail to avoid arrest by NAB

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shehbaz Sharif files for bail to avoid arrest by NAB

Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to avoid arrest by the National Accountability Bureau.

The anti-graft body has summoned the opposition leader in assets-beyond-means and money laundering cases on June 2. He fears his arrest by NAB.

NAB initiated the inquiry at the government’s behest, Shehbaz said in his petition. He requested the court to restrain the anti-graft body from arresting him.

The opposition leader noted that he was arrested in 2018, but no evidence could be found against him.

He said the NAB inquiry requires documents and the anti-graft body already has all that record.

A two-member bench of the high court will hear his bail plea Tuesday.

