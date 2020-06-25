Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Govt ready to tackle locust invasion

The invasion of locusts is a national challenge and we have formed a comprehensive plan to tackle it, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while taking the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

The government was constantly thinking about food security and we are coordinating with all the provinces. The Pakistan Army has offered its help too.

Thousands of peoples are spraying insecticides to fight the locust attack, he claimed.

The opposition raised its concern about the resources we have. “I would like to assure you that there will be no lack of resources to tackle the locust challenge.”

They even about fertiliser and subsidies. Some pesticides directly affect the produce so we have to think about them along with the distribution mechanism.

“We will do whatever it takes as we know about the challenges associated with food security,” he remarked. During COVID-19 times, we have continuously spoken about livelihood and we know that majority of our people depend on agriculture for their sustenance.

Locusts are considered to be one of the most destructive insects for farmers and they feed on almost all types of crops. It has been estimated that a large swarm can eat as much as 35,000 people in a day. The insects also breed rapidly and are able to cover great distances, covering up to 200 kilometres every day.

The Pakistani government had declared a national emergency this year after locusts attacked winter crops. The first swarm reportedly came from the United Arab Emirates in 2019, and now it has come from Iran.

The Food and Agriculture Organization had warned of a locust invasion in the country. “Iran and Pakistan are especially prone as locust breeding is taking place in these areas, also due to the wet winter this year,” it said in a report.

“In Pakistan, 38% of the area [60% in Balochistan, 25% in Sindh and 15% in Punjab] are breeding grounds for the desert locust, whereas the entire country is under the threat of invasion if the desert locust is not contained in the breeding regions.”