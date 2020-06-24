Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Seven PPP members sought NRO from me, claims Murad Saeed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Says opposition members attacked him 21 times in their speeches

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed claimed on Wednesday that seven members of the Pakistan Peoples Party had sought an NRO from him.

“Their seven people had asked me for an NRO and one of them is sitting in the parliament,” Saeed said while addressing the National Assembly.

The NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) was a decree issued in 2007 by then Pakistan military ruler Pervez Musharraf. It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and murder between January 1986 to October 1999.

This was the time between Pakistan’s last two martial laws. In December 2009, the top court ruled that the ordinance was unconstitutional.

Saeed expressed his displeasure over the speeches made by some PPP MNAs during the budget session. “During this budget, 21 such speeches were made that targeted either my leader or me,” he said.

He said he would never support the status quo, even if his head was chopped off.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murad saeed PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Murad Saeed, NRO, PPP, PTI
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.