Seven PPP members sought NRO from me, claims Murad Saeed

Says opposition members attacked him 21 times in their speeches

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed claimed on Wednesday that seven members of the Pakistan Peoples Party had sought an NRO from him.

“Their seven people had asked me for an NRO and one of them is sitting in the parliament,” Saeed said while addressing the National Assembly.

The NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) was a decree issued in 2007 by then Pakistan military ruler Pervez Musharraf. It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and murder between January 1986 to October 1999.

This was the time between Pakistan’s last two martial laws. In December 2009, the top court ruled that the ordinance was unconstitutional.

Saeed expressed his displeasure over the speeches made by some PPP MNAs during the budget session. “During this budget, 21 such speeches were made that targeted either my leader or me,” he said.

He said he would never support the status quo, even if his head was chopped off.