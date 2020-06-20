Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Senator Farogh Naseem writes to FIA over fake Twitter account

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Senator Farogh Naseem writes to FIA over fake Twitter account

File Photo

Senator Farogh Naseem has written a letter to the cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency in Islamabad requesting it to close a fake Twitter account active under his name.

The account is titled Faroog Naseem. “It is continuously posting malicious and abusive content on social media,” he said.

He requested the account be deleted at the earliest and “further necessary action as per law may also be taken under intimation to the undersigned”.

The barrister sent a screenshot of the fake account along with the request. Naseem has previously served as the Federal Minister of Law and Justice.

Farogh Naseem Twitter account
 
