Monday, June 1, 2020
Saudi authorities considering allowing 20% Pakistani pilgrims for Hajj: minister

Posted: Jun 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Noorul Haq Qadri Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Pakistan is in contact with Saudi authorities regarding quota for this year’s Hajj, Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said Monday.

Saudi authorities have presented their recommendations regarding Hajj to King Salman, Qadri told Samaa TV.

The recommendation regarding conducting this year’s pilgrimage on a limited scale is under consideration, he said.

Saudi authorities are considering allowing 20% Pakistani pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage, the minister said.

However, a final decision in this regard is expected next week, he added.

