Salaries and allowances amendment bill for parliamentarians approved unanimously

The parliament unanimously approved on Tuesday a bill seeking amendment in the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974.

Under the new amendment, the members of parliament will be entitled to receive 25 travel vouchers instead of 25 business class air tickets of the Pakistan International Airlines.

The air tickets would expire in case they were not used, according to the bill. But travel vouchers can be used any time.

The spouses of the parliamentarians and their children below the age of 18 years could use the travel vouchers.

It said that un-utilized air tickets and vouchers for financial year 2019-2020 shall remain acceptable until June 30, 2020.