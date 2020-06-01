Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz

Posted: Jun 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Sadaf wasn’t the reason behind my separation with Syra: Shahroz

Photo: Sadaf Sabzwari/Instagram

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari said on Monday that model Sadaf Kanwal was not the reason behind his separation with his first wife Syra Yousuf.

“I and Saira separated in August 2019 and the reason behind the separation was not a woman… not Sadaf,” Shahroz said in a video message.

The statement from the actor came a day after he and Sadaf confirmed they had tied the knot.

Shahroz, who was accused of cheating on his wife in various social media posts, said one of the reasons behind making this video was to “defend” himself and his family.

“The motive behind making this video is to defend myself and family and I reserve the right to do so,” the actor said.

He said he met Sadaf at work three or four months after his separation with Syra.

The actor challenged his critics to prove their claim that the reason behind his separation with Syra was cheating or a woman.

He explained that he and Syra got separated over “a very personal matter” which they did try to resolve.

“I didn’t want to give [her] divorce,” Shahroz said, adding that they couldn’t resolve the differences.

The actor said one more reason for making this video was his daughter.  “This video is being made for my daughter because I am a father of a very beautiful daughter whom I love a lot.”

He said he would show his daughter this video if she or her friends saw what was being said about their family and asked, “’Baba what is this?’

“I will tell her look what I had said in return,” the actor said.

Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari Syra Yousuf
 
