They took away 54 tolas of gold and Rs250,000 cash

Two robbers plundered a jewellery shop in Karachi's Frontier Colony on Tuesday, fleeing away with gold and cash worth over Rs5 million, according to police.

The robbers were fleeing after looting the shop when their bike slipped. They ran into a nearby alley and snatched a motorcycle from a passerby.

The robbers took away 54 tolas of gold and Rs250,000 cash, police officials said.

The police seized the bike left behind the robbers and are further investigating the case.