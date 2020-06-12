Rich class given budget relief instead of a commoner: Bilawal

Says the 'IMF-PTI budget is disappointing'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled its second annual budget Friday. The total outlay of Budget 2020-21 was Rs7,294.9 billion, which was 11% lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.

In his video message, Bilawal rejected the budget saying that it was "disappointing". "This is an anti-people budget of the IMF and PTI," he said.

Bilawal criticised the government for not increasing salaries and pensions of government employees despite increasing inflation.

He said his party would soon call an all-party conference on the budget.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the government tried to pin its economic failures on the coronavirus pandemic in Budget 2020-21.

PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif said his party would present its detailed stance on the budget Monday.