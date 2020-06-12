Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Rich class given budget relief instead of a commoner: Bilawal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says the 'IMF-PTI budget is disappointing'

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the government provided relief to the rich class in Budget 2020-21 instead of a commoner.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled its second annual budget Friday. The total outlay of Budget 2020-21 was Rs7,294.9 billion, which was 11% lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.

In his video message, Bilawal rejected the budget saying that it was "disappointing". "This is an anti-people budget of the IMF and PTI," he said.

Bilawal criticised the government for not increasing salaries and pensions of government employees despite increasing inflation.

He said his party would soon call an all-party conference on the budget.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the government tried to pin its economic failures on the coronavirus pandemic in Budget 2020-21.

PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif said his party would present its detailed stance on the budget Monday.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Budget 2020-21 Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Budget2020-21, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
Police arrest 8 suspects, donkey over gambling charges
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
Sindh minister hints at re-imposing ban on public transport
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.