Restaurant, two banks sealed in Quetta for violating coronavirus SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Two banks and a restaurant in Quetta were sealed Thursday for violating the standard operating procedures set in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar, the Quetta commissioner, DIG and other officials did a surprise round of checking in the city.

The chief secretary gave instructions to seal two private banks for not taking precautions against the virus.

A restaurant on Toghi road was also sealed.

Captain (retd) Asghar said taking precautions is what will rid us of the virus. He warned of strict action against those who don’t comply with the SOPs.

