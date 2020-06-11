Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Ready to go to jail, if it resolves issues: Asif

Posted: Jun 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Says PM Khan is doing politics on people's lives

We are ready to go the jail, if Pakistan’s issues can be resolved by arresting leaders of the PML-N and PPP, Khawaja Asif said Thursday.

“If the issues of this country can be resolved by arresting the leadership of the PPP and our party, tell us which police station we should go to,” PML-N’s Khawaja Asif said while addressing the National Assembly.

Several leaders of the two parties have been arrested since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI came into power after the 2018 elections. The opposition parties claim that the PTI uses NAB to silence its rivals, an allegation denied by the government and NAB.

Asif, who is known for his fiery speeches both inside and outside the parliament, read out PM Khan’s statements in the assembly, saying that these statements make no sense.

PM Khan had said in March that coronavirus was just an “ordinary flu” and now he is saying that it is not a flu, the PML-N leader pointed out.

“Don’t do politics on the lives of the people,” he urged the premier.

