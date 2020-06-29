Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Rawalpindi policeman shot dead over a land dispute

Posted: Jun 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rawalpindi policeman shot dead over a land dispute

Photo: Online FILE

A police constable was shot dead in Rawalpindi over a land dispute, a senior police official said Monday.

Constable Sadaqat Ali was killed in a shooting by the rival party, according to Rawalpindi Saddar SP Ziauddin Ahmed.

The incident that left four others injured occurred within the remits of the Jatli police station.

SP Ahmed said the two sides were in a dispute over a piece of land for quite some time.

Body of the deceased policeman was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The official said they were conducting raids for the arrest of culprits.

