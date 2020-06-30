Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in Pira Ghaib rental power case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in Pira Ghaib rental power case

File photo

An Islamabad accountability court has acquitted PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Pira Ghaib rental power case. 

The reference was filed by NAB Rawalpindi in 2014. Judge Mohammad Bashir announced his acquittal on Tuesday.

Two other suspects in the case, banker Shaukat Tareen and former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema have been acquitted too.

Last week, the court acquitted Ashraf and other suspects in Sahiwala reference. The court said that NAB could not prove any corruption charges against the suspects. Other people named in the case, including Shaukat Tareen, former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema and Shahid Rafique have been acquitted as well. 

A reference against Ashraf was filed in December 2019 after Rana Amjad, the manager of the Sahiwal-Multan project, turned approver in the case. 

Ashraf was accused of misusing authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%, amounting to about Rs22 billion.

He, however, denied the charge.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB raja pervaiz ashraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in Piraghaib reference
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
ICC recalls Pakistan's 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police
Charsadda woman kills son-in-law after he shoots, injures her: police
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
NAB wants more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.