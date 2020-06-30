Raja Pervaiz Ashraf acquitted in Pira Ghaib rental power case

An Islamabad accountability court has acquitted PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Pira Ghaib rental power case.

The reference was filed by NAB Rawalpindi in 2014. Judge Mohammad Bashir announced his acquittal on Tuesday.

Two other suspects in the case, banker Shaukat Tareen and former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema have been acquitted too.

Last week, the court acquitted Ashraf and other suspects in Sahiwala reference. The court said that NAB could not prove any corruption charges against the suspects. Other people named in the case, including Shaukat Tareen, former Pesco MD Basharat Cheema and Shahid Rafique have been acquitted as well.

A reference against Ashraf was filed in December 2019 after Rana Amjad, the manager of the Sahiwal-Multan project, turned approver in the case.

Ashraf was accused of misusing authority during his tenure as the minister for water and power to obtain approval from the Economic Coordination Committee and the federal cabinet for an increase in the down payment to rental power companies from 7% to 14%, amounting to about Rs22 billion.

He, however, denied the charge.