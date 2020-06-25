Quetta SP removed from post for arresting student protesters

The City SP in Quetta has been removed from his post for arresting over two dozen student protesters demanding access to the internet on Wednesday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan confirmed the news in a tweet and said “appropriate action” will also be taken against a female constable for mishandling the protest.

“No students’ arrest was ordered by the government,” he claimed. According to the CM, the students were arrested following a “quarrel” with the police. The students were immediately released.

Students in Quetta have been staging demonstrations for the past few weeks under the banner of the Baloch Students Committee. They are protesting against online classes at universities across the province.

On Wednesday, videos of students being arrested during a protest started circulating on social media. The police said that they were taken into custody for staging a demonstration in the Red Zone.

The Balochistan government closed all educational institutions in the province in March to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. During this period, many institutes resumed classes online. The protesters, however, said that there are some areas in Balochistan where students don’t have access to the internet.